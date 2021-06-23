Vishwanath’s supporters plan stir, seek berth in BSY cabinet

By Express News Service

MYSURU: MLC AH Vishwanath’s supporters are planning to hold statewide protests demanding a cabinet berth for him, putting the ruling party in a spot. This comes at a time when the MLC is at the receiving end after his open criticism about Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s style of functioning.

Criticising the manner in which he was countered for speaking up, his supporters said, “People like Renukacharya and S R Vishwanath should remember that each minister and board chairperson came to power due to the sacrifice of Vishwanath. There would not have been a BJP government, nor Yediyurappa at the state helm without Vishwanath.” They said the party should give him a cabinet berth at the earliest.