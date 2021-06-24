HD Kumaraswamy is the Chief ministerial candidate of JDS, says HD Revanna

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Criticizing the State government for cutting the annual grants for rural urban bodies on the guise of combating Covid-19 in the state, former minister HD Revanna said on Thursday that the state government has released Rs 6 lakh instead usual grants of 13 lakh for A grade gramapanchayats.

Speaking to the reporters here, he said that the government has cut the grants without consulting the elected representatives and also failed to give the valid reason for the same. The government has stopped the grants for much needed projects and social security schemes despite financial conditions being better. He said the JDS is planning to protest against the state government and the decision to this effect will be taken after discussion with the senior leaders in the party he added.

HDK is CM Candidate in JDS

To a question, HD Revanna said that HD Kumaraswamy is the Chief ministerial candidate in the JDS.

"No difference or rift over the candidature of HD Kumaraswamy in JDS. The JDS will rule the state if people give the clear mandate in 2023 elections, otherwise discharge the responsibilities as the opposition party. The JDS also decided to maintain equidistance with BJP and fight the elections alone," he added.