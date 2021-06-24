Honour killing? Teen, boyfriend found hacked to death in Vijayapura

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: In a suspected case of honour killing, a girl and her teenaged boyfriend were allegedly murdered by the girl’s father as he was averse to intercaste love affair. The deceased have been identified as Basavaraj Badiger (19) and Davalbi Tambad (18) of Saladhalli near Devara Hipparagi taluk.

Meanwhile, the relatives and various dalit organisations staged a silent protest demanding justice for the death of Basavaraj, at Dr BR Ambedkar circle in Sindagi on Wednesday.

The girl’s father Bandagisab Tambad found his daughter with her boyfriend Basavaraj in a private farmland in the outskirts of village on Tuesday evening. Angered Bandagisab with the help of his relatives allegedly hacked them to death.

According to police, “Davlabi and Basavaraj were in love from the past six months. A few days ago, Davlabi had revealed about her relationship before her parents, where they opposed it as the boy belongs to a different community.”

DySP (Indi sub-division) Shreedhar Reddy said, “We have formed three teams to trace the accused. There are at least five suspects in this case including the father of victim girl. We have not taken anyone into custody but are quizzing the relatives of both the families and villagers. We are confident of cracking this case in next 24 hours and investigation is under way.”

SP Anupam Agrawal visited the spot. However, no arrests have been made so far..