Karnataka government gets HC’s notice over PIL seeking UGD facility in Channapatna town

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court issued a notice to the state government on a public interest litigation filed by local residents seeking directions to provide underground drainage (UGD) facility in Channapatna town of Ramanagar district.



Hearing the petition filed by MK Chandrashekhar and 14 others from Mangalavarpet of Channapatna, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued the notice to the Secretary of the Urban Development Department, Commissioner of Channapatna Town Municipal Council, Chairman of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, Deputy Commissioner of Ramanagar district and the Lake Conservation and Development Authority.



The petitioners alleged that sewerage is being let into Kunnerakatte, Ramammana, Kudluru, Sunnaghatta, and other lakes, water bodies, without being treated.

If no steps are taken, the lakes as well as river Kanva, a major tributary of Cauvery, could see the fate of the Vrishabhavathi river, and lakes under this valley in Bengaluru, the petitioners said.



Channapatna, which is 60 kms away from Bengaluru, is known for toys, silk, and ancient temples. The authorities, who have statutory obligations under Karnataka Municipalities Act, have failed to desilt and encroachments of stormwater drains, have also failed to prevent the silk reeling and twisting industries from illegally releasing effluents into the open drains which contaminating the lakes and also endangering the health of residents which necessitates the intervention of the court, the petitioners appealed.



Contending that lakes in Channapatna taluk are being filled through lift irrigation from Iggaluru barrage, the petitioners claimed that these water bodies and river Kanva are lifelines of farmers in the taluk, which is represented by former Chief Minister and MLA HD Kumaraswamy.

And people of the region have depended on borewells for drinking water. If no steps are taken to prevent pollution, the groundwater will be contaminated which will affect agriculture as well as the health of people, they said.



The petitioners stated that Channapatna Municipal Council was established about 50 years ago which later become a city municipality about 25 years ago.

The council has 31 wards and the urban development department intends to include several abetting villages to expand the municipal area which will increase the population and geographical area, without providing UGD, they alleged.