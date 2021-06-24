Koppal cops open up 20-year-old cases, launch hunt for accused

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: The police have set up a special wing in Koppal district to trace and nab the accused in as many as 175 cases of murder, dacoity, theft, assault and cheating instances going back two decades. Scores of accused are absconding even after getting bail in the said cases, stated sources. On June 21 this year, the police arrested one such accused, identified as Ramababu, who was involved in an assault incident at a bar and restaurant in Koppal in 2003. He was arrested from Gandhinagar in Ballari.

In fact, another accused in a theft case was absconding since 1997, after receiving bail from a court even prior to the inception of Koppal district. Police finally caught up with him in February this year, and sent him to judicial custody.

Similarly, an employee of Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation (KHDC) had misappropriated funds, and a case was booked in 2005. But he absconded. He was arrested by the special wing in March this year, and sent to judicial custody, sources elaborated.

Besides, the police have also reopened over 30 old cases and arrested the accused successfully. It has come to light that one of them, who was recently arrested, was allegedly involved in seven cases. Koppal police have been able to arrest 36 accused in old cases after setting up of the separate wing.Superintendent of Police Shreedhar T said that the search is on to nab all the accused, who are still absconding, in some cases since 1968, he added.