Over 2 lakh Covid cases added in 23 days in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Wednesday reported 4,436 Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 28,19,465. In a span of 23 days (from June 1 -23), 2,00,730 new cases have been added to the state’s tally. The test positivity rate, which has been on a steady decline for the last 15 days, reduced further to 8.49% from Tuesday’s 8.52%. Mortality rate still remains a matter of concern, with 123 people succumbing to the virus on Wednesday.