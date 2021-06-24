STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Oxygen therapy used to treat persistent mucormycosis cases

While many patients have been cured by anti-fungal treatment and surgical debridement, hospitals have seen cases of persistence, days after recovery.

Published: 24th June 2021 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

black fungus

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: One of the most worrying infections during the Covid-19 second wave was mucormycosis, with Karnataka having recorded at least 2,856 cases. While Covid cases have come down, doctors are still seeing “persistence” cases of mucormycosis coming in, and are using a method called hyperbaric oxygen therapy to treat them.

While many patients have been cured by anti-fungal treatment and surgical debridement, hospitals have seen cases of persistence, days after recovery. Dr Anoop Amarnath, Head, Scientific Board and Chairman, Geriatric Medicine, Manipal Hospitals, and member of the Critical Care Support Team (CCST) said, “When we re-evaluate patients with para nasal sinuses through MRI, the radiological images show persistence in fungal infection, even after anti-fungal treatment and surgical debridement.”

Dr Amarnath said the hospital has been using an add-on method called hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBO) to cure such patients completely, and was beneficial in six patients at Manipal Hospitals. “HBO allows for saturation of oxygen within the blood and haemoglobin, and a ten-fold increase in dissolved oxygen in plasma. Oxygen delivery to the compromised tissue is increased, and growth of fungus is curtailed, which reduces recurrence. However, we have to carry out lung evaluation, and if the middle ear cavity is intact. HBO is given as an add-on with anti-fungal treatment and surgical method,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Girishanand, Consultant - ENT Surgery, Aster CMI Hospital, stressed the need for patients to follow up on scans. “Recurrence can happen within a week and spread to other areas if adequate treatment -- surgery and medication -- is not given. There are instances where medication -- liposomal amphotericin -- is not available, or there are cost issues, or reaction to medication. Alternative anti-fungal medication is given, which may not really be effective. In such cases, the disease recurs and resurgery is required to clear dead tissue and restart injection therapy,” he said.

Patients also need to improve immunity. “Poor immunity and high blood sugar should be strictly managed to prevent reinfection and the microscopic fungus from spreading,” said Dr Athira Ramakrishnan, Consultant ENT specialist, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oxygen therapy Covid cases Karnataka COVID 19 mucormycosis Black fungus
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp