Waive power bills of hotels, resorts: Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanded that the State government waive power bills of the hospitality sector, including hotels, resorts and lodges, which are facing a crisis. In a letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, he said owners are not able to pay rents.

Demanding a special package for the unorganised sector, Siddaramaiah said it is unfortunate that the government was unable to see the distress of photographers, decorators and workers who depend on events and functions for their livelihood.

Owners of big and small hotels are burdened with bank loan repayment. At least 20,000 hotel workers have lost their jobs during this pandemic, their families are in dire straits, and children are unable to continue their education, he said.

The government had announced a special package during the first wave, but half the beneficiaries did not get any money, and not many are getting benefits in the second package either, he said. Karnataka has given the least aid to people in distress, he added.

He also sought Rs 10,000 for all BPL families and demanded that the government direct banks to postpone loan repayment.