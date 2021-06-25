BY Vijayendra off to Delhi on hush-hush visit

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the dust is yet to settle on the stormy leadership crisis that hit the Karnataka BJP recently, party vice-president B Y Vijayendra, son of CM B S Yediyurappa, left for New Delhi on Wednesday night, unannounced, on a regular flight. That he chose to travel low profile, has caused a fresh buzz in the BJP about the reason behind his visit to the capital.

State incharge general secretary Arun Singh and co-incharge D K Aruna had visited Karnataka from June 16 to 18, and held one-on-one meetings with legislators, including dissidents. The team had sent reports to the Central leadership, which is yet to take any action.

Aggrieved minister C P Yogeshwara, who had visited Delhi with MLA Arvind Bellad, triggering the recent crisis, has called for a media interaction in his chamber on Friday. There were allegations against the leadership, and a complaint of corruption in the Upper Bhadra Project -- under the water resources department controlled by CM -- made by BJP MLC Adagur Vishwanath.

Vishwanath told TNIE that he had informed Arun Singh on the morning of June 17, after requesting co-incharge D K Aruna to leave the room, to write down his complaint about corruption and family interference.

Bellad had earlier complained to the central leadership about the sale of land to JSW Group at a throwaway price. The central leadership had prevailed on Yediyurappa to stop the sale of 3,667 acres, after Bellad’s complaint, but it was later clarified by the government as a cabinet decision.

There was also a complaint of phone-tapping, with BJP dissidents claiming that their phones were compromised. One dissident leader told TNIE that he prefers to use a landline whenever possible.