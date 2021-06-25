STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CM's political secretary offered Rs 10 lakh to lure JDS councillor in Arsikere: HD Revanna

Revanna who displayed the Rs 10 lakh allegedly given to Kalaiarasi by Santosh demanded that the state government should refer the issue to the CBI

Published: 25th June 2021 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka Minister H D Revanna (File photo)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Former Karnataka minister HD Revanna alleged that the political secretary of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, NR Santosh, offered Rs 10 lakh to a JDS councillor of the Arsikere city municipality to join the BJP on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here, he alleged that Santosh sent Rs 10 lakh through his followers Sikandhar and Harshavardhan to the residence of Kalaiarasi, a JDS councilor of ward no 3. Revanna who displayed the Rs 10 lakh allegedly given to Kalaiarasi by Santosh demanded that the state government should refer the issue to the CBI and probe the matter without any bias.

He alleged that Santosh had already lured JDS councilors Harshavardhan, Chandrashekaraiah, Kavitadevi, Darshan, Vidhadhar and Aisha Syed Sikhandar of Arsikere CMC by offering huge cash and a civil contract worth Rs 1 crore in future. The former minister said that Santosh allegedly made efforts to take control over the CMC as he was reportedly planning to contest the 2023 assembly elections on a BJP ticket from Arsikere constituency.

Kalaiarasi said Santosh promised a civil contract to her husband Sudhakar worth Rs 1 crore if she joined the BJP. Arsikere MLA KM Shivalingegowda alleged that Santosh was obstructing development works in the constituency. The issue should be probed impartially and the CM also should consider it seriously, he added.

Kalaiarasi has lodged a complaint at Hassan city police station demanding stringent action against Santosh in this regard. She also sent the complaint copy to the Governor, Chief Minister, Home Minister, DG IG, SP and deputy commissioner, Hassan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Revanna BS Yediyurappa Arsikere
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp