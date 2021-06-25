CM's political secretary offered Rs 10 lakh to lure JDS councillor in Arsikere: HD Revanna

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Former Karnataka minister HD Revanna alleged that the political secretary of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, NR Santosh, offered Rs 10 lakh to a JDS councillor of the Arsikere city municipality to join the BJP on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here, he alleged that Santosh sent Rs 10 lakh through his followers Sikandhar and Harshavardhan to the residence of Kalaiarasi, a JDS councilor of ward no 3. Revanna who displayed the Rs 10 lakh allegedly given to Kalaiarasi by Santosh demanded that the state government should refer the issue to the CBI and probe the matter without any bias.

He alleged that Santosh had already lured JDS councilors Harshavardhan, Chandrashekaraiah, Kavitadevi, Darshan, Vidhadhar and Aisha Syed Sikhandar of Arsikere CMC by offering huge cash and a civil contract worth Rs 1 crore in future. The former minister said that Santosh allegedly made efforts to take control over the CMC as he was reportedly planning to contest the 2023 assembly elections on a BJP ticket from Arsikere constituency.

Kalaiarasi said Santosh promised a civil contract to her husband Sudhakar worth Rs 1 crore if she joined the BJP. Arsikere MLA KM Shivalingegowda alleged that Santosh was obstructing development works in the constituency. The issue should be probed impartially and the CM also should consider it seriously, he added.

Kalaiarasi has lodged a complaint at Hassan city police station demanding stringent action against Santosh in this regard. She also sent the complaint copy to the Governor, Chief Minister, Home Minister, DG IG, SP and deputy commissioner, Hassan.