Deve Gowda hails PM Modi’s J&K initiative

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Thursday termed PM Narendra Modi’s initiative to hold talks with leaders of all parties from Jammu and Kashmir as a major achievement. The PM met the leaders to discuss restoration of statehood and holding of elections.

These are two major issues and leaders of all parties from Jammu and Kashmir collectively took a decision on them, the former PM said. “It is a major achievement by Modi. For me, it is one of the happiest moments as the people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve peace, progress and democracy,” Gowda told TNIE.

Earlier, taking to social media, Gowda stated that he was happy to learn that the dialogue between the Centre and leaders of J&K went off well, and there was a frank exchange of ideas on a number of issues, including restoration of statehood and assembly polls.

During his tenure as PM, Gowda had visited J&K several times and taken a number of initiatives to restore peace. “We had conducted elections which were not held for 10 years and the National Conference had got the absolute majority at that time,” Gowda recalled.“Holding free and fair elections, creating jobs, waiving loans pending for over 10 years and infrastructure development was my agenda...,” the former PM added.