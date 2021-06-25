STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers to stage protests across Karnataka against agri laws on Saturday

Farmers will stage protests on June 26 across Karnataka to support the ongoing farmers’ protest against the farm laws near New Delhi.

Published: 25th June 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers protest against Farm Bill 2020 at Town Hall in Bengaluru

File photo of farmers protest against Farm Bill 2020 at Town Hall in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Farmers will stage protests on June 26 across Karnataka to support the ongoing farmers’ protest against the farm laws near New Delhi.Convenor of Samyukta Horata (Karnataka) G C Bayyareddy said they will hold a demonstration to mark the completion of seven months of the agitation near the national capital, following all Covid protocols.

In Bengaluru, farmers will stage a protest at Maurya Circle and a small delegation of farmers is likely to meet the Governor to submit a memorandum addressed to the President.Samyukta Kisan Morcha, that is protesting against the three farm laws, has called for protests outside Raj Bhavan on June 26 to “save agriculture and democracy.” Farmers’ organisations in Karnataka had earlier held several protests in support of the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

