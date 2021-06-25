Govt announces relief package for hospitality sector

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tourism Minister CP Yogeshwar announced a rehabilitation and relief package for those in the tourism fraternity on Thursday. The members of Karnataka Tourism Society had submitted a memorandum to the government seeking relief and rehabilitation packages as the sector had taken a severe beating during the lockdown.

Earlier, the minister had announced that a compensation of Rs 5,000 will be given to all registered guides in the state. The amount will be directly transferred to their bank accounts. On Thursday, Yogeshwar extended assistance and said that other financial help will also be given.

In the orders issued, the minister announced that hotels and resorts will not have to pay electricity bills for April and May. Also, 50 per cent concession was being given on the annual tax filing. Hotels and resorts can pay 50 per cent of the excise and additional taxes now and the remaining by December 31.