Hampi opens for tourists after two months

HUBBALLI: After a gap of two months, the world heritage site Hampi opened its doors to tourists from Thursday. For the first time in many weeks the tourists were able to get a glimpse of famous monuments such as Vijaya Vittala Temple complex and Kamal Mahal.

The Archaeological Survey Of India and Hampi World Heritage Area Management Autyhrority together have chalked out safety plans for the visiting tourists. Firstly it’s now been made mandatory for the tourists to carry a government issued identity card with them. This apart, a health check up van will be stationed at Hampi for the benefit of the visitors. The health clinic will also have Covid19 testing facility and an ambulance attached to it in case of any emergency.

“During the unlock period similar arrangements were made. But this time we have instructed the teams to register the visitors upon arrival. The central ASI had announced the opening of monuments last week itself. But due to the lockdown in some parts of the state made us postpone the opening of Hampi monuments for the tourists.,” said a senior official from the HAWAMA.

