Karnataka-Maharashtra to share water in agreement soon

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s recent meeting with the representatives of Maharashtra government is paying rich dividends.In a major breakthrough in the dispute over sharing water between the two neighbouring states, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol on Wednesday announced in Chikkodi that “Karnataka-Maharashtra governments have given in-principle approval to reach an agreement over exchanging four TMC of water every year.”

Karjol said, “Following the discussions, it had been mutually agreed that four tmc of water will be released from Koyna dam of Maharashtra to Karnataka during summer and the same amount of water to be released by Karnataka to Jatt taluk, Maharashtra.”