Like other South Indian states, Karnataka too will reject national parties in 2023 polls: H D Kumaraswamy

'Across the country people are enamoured of regional parties. Especially in South India, the Congress and BJP have been rejected in all states, except Karnataka,' Kumaraswamy told reporters here.

Published: 25th June 2021 03:45 PM

H D Kumaraswamy , HDK

HD Kumaraswmay. (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal P, EPS)

By PTI

CHANNAPATANA: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said that like other South Indian states, Karnataka too will reject the national parties during the 2023 assembly polls and choose a regional party, as people don't want the administration here to be run by high commands sitting in Delhi.

The former Chief Minister has written to Governor Vajubhai Vala and Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, urging them to convene a special assembly session to discuss the COVID situation, allegations of corruption in the government, interference of others in administration and setbacks on issues relating to Kannada and Karnataka.

"Across the country people are enamoured of regional parties. Especially in South India, the Congress and BJP have been rejected in all states, except Karnataka," Kumaraswamy told reporters here.

He said during the 2023 assembly election, Karnataka too will reject both the national parties. "Aimed at achieving this, we (JDS) want to win the trust of the people and create an atmosphere to ensure that the administration is not run by the high command (of national parties),see that Karnataka is not administered from Delhi, but is governed by people of the state," he added.

Other than Karnataka, all the other South Indian states are not ruled by major national parties like the BJP or Congress. In Kerala there is a Left front government, while the DMK is in power in Tamil Nadu.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are ruled by the YSR Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) respectively.

The JD(S), led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, is the only major regional political party in Karnataka, which is currently ruled by the BJP.

Meanwhile, seeking a special assembly session, Kumaraswamy also questioned the "double standards" of the ruling BJP in the state, pointing out that an assembly session has been called in neighbouring Maharashtra for two days, but the saffron party leaders in opposition there are demanding that it be extended, while they have not even convened it in Karnataka.

"During the COVID pandemic, the government has played with the lives of the people, there are several shortcomings in its handling of the crisis. The government should have called the session and discussed with the legislators at least for two-three days and got their opinion by now," he said.

Claiming that there have been certain shortcomings in the effective utilisation of funds that have come from taxpayers, he said discussions have to to be held on the way, the relief packages for those affected by COVID and the lockdown have been announced.

Alleging oppression on matters concerning Kannada language and the state, Kumaraswamy claimed the state government was not taking any action on this.

He said, "several derogatory incidents have happened concerning Kannada, the stand by the central government towards the Kannada language (is not favourable). Tamil Nadu is putting pressure on the Centre on Mekedatu issue, the state government is not concerned about these matters all these have to be discussed, so a session has to be called." The JD(S) leader also warned the state government that his party will launch an agitation if the assembly session was not convened soon.

Kumaraswamy in his letter has mentioned about a BJP MLC's allegation of irregularities in the implementation of the Upper Bhadra project worth Rs 20,000 crore, and his accusation about Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's family member receiving 10 per cent kickback in the project.

In his letter to the Governor and the Speaker, he has also mentioned about allegations of corruption against the Excise Minister, and alleged discrimination towards Kannada in banking jobs, insult caused to Kannada and Kannadigas on internet, among other issues.

Comments

