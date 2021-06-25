STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sa Ra Mahesh plans to move privilege motion against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri

Mahesh said that Sindhuri had made baseless charges against him for bringing to light misuse of funds to construct a swimming pool in the official DC’s residence, besides other violations. 

IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Taking offence at allegations against him by IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, KR Nagar MLA Sa Ra Mahesh has decided to move a privilege motion against her, and written to the assembly Speaker.

The former minister is known to be a bitter critic of former Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, who had accused him of encroaching a ‘Rajakaluve’ and gomala land in Mysuru to construct a choultry. Following these allegations, revenue officials and the regional commissioner had conducted a probe and given him a clean chit.

Irked by the “baseless allegations” by Sindhuri and for “giving media statements without any proof”, the three-time MLA has written to the Speaker to move a privilege committee for violating civil service rules. He also accused her of defaming him and his family members by “alleging that I was planning to construct a resort near a lake in the buffer zone”.

Mahesh said that Sindhuri had made baseless charges against him for bringing to light misuse of funds to construct a swimming pool in the official DC’s residence, besides other violations. 

