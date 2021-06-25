Sa Ra Mahesh plans to move privilege motion against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Taking offence at allegations against him by IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, KR Nagar MLA Sa Ra Mahesh has decided to move a privilege motion against her, and written to the assembly Speaker.

The former minister is known to be a bitter critic of former Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, who had accused him of encroaching a ‘Rajakaluve’ and gomala land in Mysuru to construct a choultry. Following these allegations, revenue officials and the regional commissioner had conducted a probe and given him a clean chit.

Irked by the “baseless allegations” by Sindhuri and for “giving media statements without any proof”, the three-time MLA has written to the Speaker to move a privilege committee for violating civil service rules. He also accused her of defaming him and his family members by “alleging that I was planning to construct a resort near a lake in the buffer zone”.

Mahesh said that Sindhuri had made baseless charges against him for bringing to light misuse of funds to construct a swimming pool in the official DC’s residence, besides other violations.