Sa Ra Mahesh plans to move privilege motion against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri
Published: 25th June 2021 06:07 AM | Last Updated: 25th June 2021 06:07 AM
MYSURU: Taking offence at allegations against him by IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, KR Nagar MLA Sa Ra Mahesh has decided to move a privilege motion against her, and written to the assembly Speaker.
The former minister is known to be a bitter critic of former Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, who had accused him of encroaching a ‘Rajakaluve’ and gomala land in Mysuru to construct a choultry. Following these allegations, revenue officials and the regional commissioner had conducted a probe and given him a clean chit.
Irked by the “baseless allegations” by Sindhuri and for “giving media statements without any proof”, the three-time MLA has written to the Speaker to move a privilege committee for violating civil service rules. He also accused her of defaming him and his family members by “alleging that I was planning to construct a resort near a lake in the buffer zone”.
Mahesh said that Sindhuri had made baseless charges against him for bringing to light misuse of funds to construct a swimming pool in the official DC’s residence, besides other violations.