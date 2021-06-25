STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Take steps to vaccinate teachers before SSLC exam: DCs told

Besides, teachers were also expected to be present for the admissions in schools. 

Published: 25th June 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

A woman receives a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine during a mass coronavirus vaccination held in a park in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After private schools alleged that no special provisions were made to vaccinate teachers, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Thursday directed all deputy commissioners to ensure that necessary steps are taken to vaccinate teachers, officials and staff who will be on SSLC examination duty in the third week of July.

In a letter to the district officials, he said the list of teachers, officials and staffers was with the deputy director of public instruction of each district, and instructed them to ensure they got vaccinated before the commencement of the exam on a priority basis. He said that to ensure social distancing is maintained, more than 6,000 exam centres will be  created, and thereby more teachers, officials and staffers will be a part of this process. 

To ensure that the examination is conducted in a safe environment, it is vital that all involved in the examination process are vaccinated, he said.Despite an earlier request by the education department to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and other district officials to relieve teachers from Covid duty — as they are needed  for academic purposes, including reopening of schools and holding of examinations — teachers in BBMP limits were yet to be relieved.

He directed the BBMP Chief Commissioner to relieve teachers who were still on Covid duty so they can be engaged in the SSLC examination process.In his letter, Kumar said teachers should be immediately relieved from Covid duty as they have to be vaccinated and involved in the pre-examination work, and with the start of academic activities of the coming year. Besides, teachers were also expected to be present for the admissions in schools. 

