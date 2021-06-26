Delta-plus Covid variant under control for now in Karnataka: BSY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said that the new Delta-plus variant of Covid-19 is under control for now in the state. Yediyurappa, who convened a meeting of officials and ministers on Friday evening to assess the pandemic situation in Karnataka, stressed that more vigil must be exercised at the Maharashtra and Kerala borders. Currently, there is no restriction or prohibition on inter-state travel, but the CM has asked officials to closely monitor and test those arriving in Karnataka from these two states.

“The Delta-plus cases are under control in the state, but we must keep vigil. Maharashtra has been reporting a high number of cases with the new variant. The second wave refusing to subside in Maharashtra and Kerala is a matter of concern. All those arriving from these two states should be subjected to testing and monitored closely,” Yediyurappa told officials.Following the interim report submitted to the government by the expert committee on the third wave, led by Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, the CM has instructed officials to identify malnourished children and ensure timely and adequate nutrition.

Weddings allowed, but with 40 invitees only

The government on Friday issued orders on further relaxations for weddings and related gatherings in the state. Starting Monday, weddings will be allowed at hotels, party halls or resorts, but with a cap of 40 persons. “Those organising marriages shall obtain prior permission from the authority concerned, i.e., Joint Commissioner of the BBMP Zone in BBMP area or tahsildar concerned at the taluks. The officer shall issue 40 passes per marriage function by name. Only people with passes shall be allowed to attend the marriage function and passes shall not be transferable,” said the order. Those organising weddings as well as owners of wedding halls will be liable for action as per the Kamataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020, Disaster Management Act, 2005, if Covid-19 protocols and guidelines are not followed.