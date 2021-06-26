IMA scam: Govt issues orders to attach Roshan Baig’s assets

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has decided to attach movable and immovable properties of former minister R Roshan Baig in connection with the IMA Ponzi scam, in which he has been chargesheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“...The state government prima facie is of the view that the ex-MLA Baig has acted as promoter and played a key role in the promotion of IMA Group and its business activities and has obtained financial gain from the said company,” the government disclosed in a report submitted to the court.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj had passed three orders earlier, directing the government to take a stand on attaching Baig’s properties. It had wondered why the government was keen not to touch the properties of Baig.

The government said that it has sent a communication to the BBMP and deputy commissioners of Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts and the Competent Authority and Special Officer for IMA, Harsh Gupta, to identify Baig’s properties under Section 3(2) KPIDFE Act.

Gupta has also provided an affidavit of assets declared by Baig while filing his nomination papers for the 2018 Assembly elections. As soon as the property details are received, the notification will be issued to attach the properties, he stated.

‘Can’t be reimbursed’

The State Government informed the court that it cannot reimburse Rs 12.82 crore invested by IMA Group in infrastructure development works at VK Obaidullah Government School at Shivajinagar.The court had directed the government to take a decision on the reimbursement and also to place on record the MoU entered with IMA on adopting the school.