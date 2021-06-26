STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ramesh Jarkiholi meets RSS leader in last-ditch bid to get back ministerial berth

The former minister met Aravind Deshpande, chief of the north zone of the RSS, at Athani.

Published: 26th June 2021 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: While the BJP high command is not so keen to make way for the re-induction of former Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi into the state cabinet, the latter continued meeting leaders and seers in a last-ditch attempt to return to the cabinet.

On Saturday, Jarkiholi met senior RSS leader Aravind Deshpande, chief of the north zone of the organisation, at Athani. He had a 30-minute meeting with him.  According to sources, Jarkiholi briefed the leader about the turn of events that unfolded after his exit from the state cabinet, while seeking his support to wriggle out of the crisis.

Several BJP leaders, including DCM Laxman Savadi, meet Aravind Deshpande at Athani at regular intervals to get his guidance and support. Before his upcoming meeting with Maharashtra former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Jarkiholi is expected to meet more influential people in the next few days, sources added.

ALSO READ | Ramesh Jarkiholi uses pressure to get back berth in Karnataka Cabinet

Sources close to him said, he was already in touch with many top party leaders before putting in his papers.

Jarkiholi on Friday said he will resign as an MLA but would continue to remain in the BJP and teach lessons to a section of party leaders who conspired against him. He is expected to exert pressure on party leaders for another one to two weeks before finally taking a call to quit, sources added.

Commenting about Jarkiholi's meeting with Aravind Deshpande, DCM Savadi called it a routine visit of a leader to seek Deshpande's guidance. "Many leaders meet Deshpande at regular intervals to take his guidance and there is nothing political about it," he added.

Congress senior leader Amaregouda Bayyapur said there was a possibility of Jarkiholi switching to another political party given the way he was finding it difficult to adjust himself to the BJP culture. He could either switch to Congress or JDS in the coming days, he added.

"Jarkiholi had been with the Congress for a long period and obviously he may not be able to adjust in the BJP set up. And that was why he has been in trouble," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Jarkiholi Aravind Deshpande RSS Karnataka cabinet
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp