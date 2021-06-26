Ramesh Jarkiholi meets RSS leader in last-ditch bid to get back ministerial berth

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: While the BJP high command is not so keen to make way for the re-induction of former Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi into the state cabinet, the latter continued meeting leaders and seers in a last-ditch attempt to return to the cabinet.

On Saturday, Jarkiholi met senior RSS leader Aravind Deshpande, chief of the north zone of the organisation, at Athani. He had a 30-minute meeting with him. According to sources, Jarkiholi briefed the leader about the turn of events that unfolded after his exit from the state cabinet, while seeking his support to wriggle out of the crisis.

Several BJP leaders, including DCM Laxman Savadi, meet Aravind Deshpande at Athani at regular intervals to get his guidance and support. Before his upcoming meeting with Maharashtra former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Jarkiholi is expected to meet more influential people in the next few days, sources added.

Sources close to him said, he was already in touch with many top party leaders before putting in his papers.

Jarkiholi on Friday said he will resign as an MLA but would continue to remain in the BJP and teach lessons to a section of party leaders who conspired against him. He is expected to exert pressure on party leaders for another one to two weeks before finally taking a call to quit, sources added.

Commenting about Jarkiholi's meeting with Aravind Deshpande, DCM Savadi called it a routine visit of a leader to seek Deshpande's guidance. "Many leaders meet Deshpande at regular intervals to take his guidance and there is nothing political about it," he added.

Congress senior leader Amaregouda Bayyapur said there was a possibility of Jarkiholi switching to another political party given the way he was finding it difficult to adjust himself to the BJP culture. He could either switch to Congress or JDS in the coming days, he added.

"Jarkiholi had been with the Congress for a long period and obviously he may not be able to adjust in the BJP set up. And that was why he has been in trouble," he said.