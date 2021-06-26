STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Task force to oversee learning continuity

Education dept decision comes after Devi Shetty panel recommended reopening of schools in a phased manner

Published: 26th June 2021

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The education department has decided to constitute a task force to ensure learning continuity among schoolchildren. This comes after cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty, head of a committee on tackling third wave, submitted his interim report to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa recently, encouraging reopening of educational institutions in a phased manner.

On Friday, a meeting with people from different walks of life and experts was held to get suggestions on continuity of learning, provision of learning materials and continuous evaluation.Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said opinions aired during the meeting will be consolidated and a decision will be taken on reopening of schools. The advice of the health department will also be sought before taking any decision on starting offline classes, he added.

“Keeping children away from school for long is not good for their welfare. At the meeting, representatives of different organisations talked about parents wanting their wards to go back to school. Others suggested decentralised unlocking of schools just as the state did the previous year with the Vidyagama programme. Some also recommended continuing with the learning process at taluk, village, hobli and city level. Suggestions were made on different ways to get teachers to reach out to students in a physical space,” he said.

Some representatives said students should be allowed to visit schools once a week and get their doubts cleared. Those unable to come to school should be helped by gram panchayat officials and social workers, he added.Others suggested that as per the Dr Devi Shetty report, schools should be started taking into consideration the positivity rate in the region or relaunch the Vidyagama programme on school premises, he said, adding that a decision will be taken by the task force.

Discussions were held on evaluation – whether it should be continuous, trimester, half-yearly or annual. The task force will decide on this aspect too, he added.Suresh Kumar asked officials to ensure that children get their textbooks as soon as possible and midday meal rations are distributed.A meeting is scheduled on June 28 to discuss ways to hold the SSLC examination. Deputy commissioners, zilla panchayat CEOs, superintendents of police, district health officers and other district level officials will take part in the meeting.

