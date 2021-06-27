STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After slight dip, Karnataka reports over 4k Covid cases

In what could be a clear indication of people not following Covid-appropriate behaviour, Karnataka on Saturday reported about 1,000 cases more than what it recorded on Friday.

Published: 27th June 2021 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers administering Covid vaccine in Bengaluru on Thursday|SHRIRAM BN

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

However, the positivity rate saw a drop from 8.43% on Friday to 8.40% on Saturday. Experts believe that the state is still at the end of the second wave. They pointed out that the increase could be because of various factors and until the cases drop to three-digit numbers, all precautionary measures need to be followed.

However, the positivity rate saw a drop from 8.43% on Friday to 8.40% on Saturday. Experts believe that the state is still at the end of the second wave. They pointed out that the increase could be because of various factors and until the cases drop to three-digit numbers, all precautionary measures need to be followed.

Dr CN Manjunath, Covid-19 state task force committee member and Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research said, “Firstly,  daily testing has increased in the state going up to 1.7 lakh. Another reason is that people have started travelling both inter-state and inter-district. We are right now in the last phase of the second wave. We had seen three digit numbers during the end of the first wave. We are yet to reach there,” he said. 

The state recorded 115 deaths with an increase in the mortality rate (1.22%), on Saturday.  Most of the deaths reported were from Bengaluru Urban (16), Mysuru (22) and Dakshin Kannada (14).  Meanwhile, Bengaluru too saw an increase in the number of cases on Saturday compared to the previous day. The city saw 955 fresh cases on Saturday compared to 614 reported on Friday. “People have started to move around and most of them are not following Covid norms. One should not take it lightly as we are still in the second wave,” said a doctor from KC General Hospital in the city.

