STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Brahmin comment row: Actor Chetan Kumar files defamation suit against Karnataka Minister

The actor had on Saturday said that he has sued the minister for using demeaning and offensive language against him on Twitter on June 11.

Published: 27th June 2021 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Chetan

Actor Chetan

By PTI

BENGALURU: Kannada actor Chetan Kumar has filed a Re one defamation suit in a city court against Karnataka Labour Minister A Shivaram Hebbar for using 'defamatory' language against him, for allegedly criticising Brahminism.

The actor had on Saturday said that he has sued the minister for using demeaning and offensive language against him on Twitter on June 11.

Hebbar, who is a Brahmin himself, took offense to Chetan Kumar's statement and tweeted that he would ask the Chief Minister to initiate action against the actor for his tweets, which "could be aimed at getting himself identified or for petty gain (Ganji Kaasu)."

"I have filed a Re 1 civil defamation suit against current Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar," Chetan said in a statement.

As a sitting cabinet minister in a party that is in power in both Karnataka and the Centre, Hebbar has used 'demeaning' and 'offensive' language attacking him personally, Kumar added.

He charged Hebbar with 'misusing' his role as a public servant and said the minister must be held accountable.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chetan Kumar Karnataka Brahmin comment row
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp