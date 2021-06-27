Brahmin comment row: Actor Chetan Kumar files defamation suit against Karnataka Minister

By PTI

BENGALURU: Kannada actor Chetan Kumar has filed a Re one defamation suit in a city court against Karnataka Labour Minister A Shivaram Hebbar for using 'defamatory' language against him, for allegedly criticising Brahminism.

The actor had on Saturday said that he has sued the minister for using demeaning and offensive language against him on Twitter on June 11.

Hebbar, who is a Brahmin himself, took offense to Chetan Kumar's statement and tweeted that he would ask the Chief Minister to initiate action against the actor for his tweets, which "could be aimed at getting himself identified or for petty gain (Ganji Kaasu)."

"I have filed a Re 1 civil defamation suit against current Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar," Chetan said in a statement.

As a sitting cabinet minister in a party that is in power in both Karnataka and the Centre, Hebbar has used 'demeaning' and 'offensive' language attacking him personally, Kumar added.

He charged Hebbar with 'misusing' his role as a public servant and said the minister must be held accountable.