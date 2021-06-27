COVID-19: MLA requests tourists not to visit Kodagu, estate owners not to hire migrant workers

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Virajpet MLA KG Bopaiah has requested the tourists from outside not to visit Kodagu for a week’s time in the interest of the health of local residents of Kodagu.

“The administration is trying to decrease the positivity rate below 5% in Kodagu by taking all precautionary measures. However, there is an influx in the positivity rate due to the floating population from outside, especially from Bengaluru. Even the labourers from outside are arriving for estate works, which threatens to spread the pandemic. I request the tourists to oblige for a weeks’ time and not visit the district to help control the pandemic in Kodagu," he said.

Bopaiah added that the coffee estate owners have been asked to temporarily stop hiring migrant workers. Meanwhile, supporting the statement, Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan also opined against tourist visit till July 5. “We will discuss this and strictly instruct the police and other departments to curb the inflow of tourists and labourers entering Kodagu," Ranjan said.