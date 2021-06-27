STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now all Bengaluru benches can hear cases physically and virtually

However, the members of the Bar are requested to follow online mode and parties-in-persons are permitted to appear online.

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court issued a revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) permitting all benches of the Principal Bench at Bengaluru, to hear cases both physically and virtually, with effect from Monday. 

However, the members of the Bar are requested to follow online mode and parties-in-persons are permitted to appear online. Parties-in-person and litigants are not allowed to enter the court complex, unless there is a specific court order to that effect. According to the SOP issued by Registrar General TG Shivashankare Gowda, advocates or parties-in-person are permitted to file cases online (e-filing.ecourts.gov.in) or physical filing. 

Every person entering the court premises, including advocates and staff members, should preferably wear a proper double-face mask, including an N95 one. Meanwhile, the Registrar General also issued a modified SOP for all district and trial courts in 29 districts, except Mysuru, with effect from Monday.

Accordingly, each court should list 30 cases per day -- 15 in the forenoon session and 15 in the afternoon session -- by preparing separate cause list for both sessions, in order to reduce footfalls of advocates at a time in the court premises. The ceiling of 30 cases will not apply to bail petitions. 

There will be no change in the existing SOP dated May 21, 2021, for Mysuru District and modified guidelines will not applicable to this district, the Registrar General said.

