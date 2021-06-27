STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special school principal held for sexual harassment

A 43-year-old principal of a school meant for specially challenged children in Dobbaspet has been arrested on charges of sexually harassing one of his students.

Published: 27th June 2021 04:30 AM

By Express News Service

The incident took place on May 5, when the accused principal called a 21-year-old male student to his house and forced him to watch porn videos. The student revealed during a counselling session that he was harassed and based on his complaint, the principal was arrested on Friday.

The student was taken for counselling as the secretary of the school noticed a marked change in his behaviour. “The principal was interrogated and produced before court, which handed him over to judicial custody,” a police officer said.

The principal’s residence is situated on the school premises and he has been working with the school for the last eight years. There have been no complaints from other students so far, he said. During interrogation, the principal confessed that he had harassed the student, the officer said.

