At 89, Karnataka sees lowest COVID death toll in 70 days

BENGALURU : After close to 70 days, COVID-19 related fatalities dropped below the hundred mark with 89 people succumbing to the virus in the state on Sunday. With this, the total death toll now stands at 34,743. Mortality rate, however, has remained the same for the last three days at 1.22 per cent.

On Saturday, 115 people had died of COVID in the state. In Bengaluru, 11 deaths were reported on Sunday, maintaining the mortality rate at 1.28 per cent for the tenth consecutive day. Karnataka reported 3,604 new cases on Sunday, which took the state tally to 28,34,630.