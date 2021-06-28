STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Double vaccinated travellers from Maharashtra can enter Karnataka

People travelling from Maharashtra to Karnataka who do not have a COVID-negative report but have taken both doses of vaccine will be allowed to enter the State.

Published: 28th June 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 09:45 AM

Officials stop a motorist at the inter-state border with Maharashtra in Vijayapura

Officials stop a motorist at the inter-state border with Maharashtra in Vijayapura. (Photo| EPS)

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: People travelling from Maharashtra to Karnataka who do not have a COVID-negative report but have taken both doses of vaccine will be allowed to enter the State.

After reports of an increase in Delta-Plus variant cases in Maharashtra, Karnataka had issued guidelines to districts sharing the border with Maharashtra that those entering the State should produce a negative RTPCR report not older than 72 hours.

Those who have taken the vaccine but have symptoms will be made to undergo a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

Mobile testing centres planned at state's border

If the RAT result is negative, their samples will be collected for RTPCR and their residential addresses will be noted down before allowing them to travel. They will be asked to be under home quarantine till RTPCR results come out. If travellers test positive for RAT, triaging will be done as per protocol.

"The same protocol will be followed for those travelling from Karnataka to Maharashtra. These rules will be in place till further orders. Mobile COVID testing centres will be set up at border entry points," district officials revealed.

The Vijayapura administration has set up checkposts at Dhulkhed and Shiradona, where health professionals and staff of different departments, including police, have been deployed.

Deputy Commissioner P Sunil Kumar said, "The chief secretary held a video-conference with the deputy commissioners of border districts of Vijayapura, Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburagi and Bagalkot. He directed us to take measures like vaccination along border areas and strengthening checkposts."

He said, "A letter has also been sent to district officials of Sangli and Solapur in Maharashtra that share the border with Karnataka, asking them to speed up the vaccination drive."

