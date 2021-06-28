STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With hopes of better life, tribals to shift out of forests in Karnataka's Male Mahadeshwara Hills

After nearly two years of persuasion, tribal families and villagers staying inside the core forest areas of Male Mahadeshwara Hills (MM Hills) Wildlife Sanctuary have agreed to move out.

Published: 28th June 2021 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

While waiting for a government nod, officials are now verifying documents and conducting surveys in Changadi insiude MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary

While waiting for a government nod, officials are now verifying documents and conducting surveys in Changadi insiude MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary. (Photo| EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

After nearly two years of persuasion, tribal families and villagers staying inside the core forest areas of Male Mahadeshwara Hills (MM Hills) Wildlife Sanctuary have agreed to move out.

This has come as a positive sign for the Karnataka forest department because the people in Changadi have been staying inside the forest area since the British era, for around 150 years, and have land records to justify their claim. But they agreed after realising the opportunities outside the area and accepting the scheme offered by the department.

MM Hills was declared a wildlife sanctuary in 2013 and this is first ever tribal relocation exercise in Chamarajanagar division. Earlier, the forest department had undertaken tribal relocation programmes in Nagarhole, Bandipur and Kali tiger reserves. But over the years, it had come to a standstill, because of legal, financial and political issues, a forest department official said. 

Yedukondalu V, Deputy Conservator of Forests, MM Hills, said that the 350 families have agreed to rehabilitate to a village being formed near Hennur Town. "We have identified 450 acres of degraded forest land for these people. Inside the forest, they were spread across 450 acres of land. The CAMPA funds of Rs 40-45 crore will be utilised for the exercise. The final government nod for this is awaited. Till then, the families are coming forward with their documents for verification and surveys are being completed," he said.

As per the National Tiger Conservation Authority and Ministry of Environment and Forests, two compensation packages are being offered -- a complete cash compensation of Rs 15 lakh or a rehabilitation process, where they get a house and field and hand-holding for employment opportunities.

However, some have asked for cash compensation and a home instead. "We are working out all the modalities that can be offered so that the project is successful. It is an exercise to reinstate a sense of confidence among the locals and department officials for forest conservation. It is also a social issue so we are ensuring that the village, which is being created, has all facilities like roads, religious and educational space and common utility services. Once this is successful, it will help others come forward to relocate out of forest areas for better livelihood," Yedukondalu added.

