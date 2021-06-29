STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
56 children orphaned due to pandemic in Karnataka

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 56 children have been orphaned in the state as on June 23 after losing their parents to Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. Chikkaballapur has the highest number of Covid orphans (9) followed by Bidar (5) and Kodagu and Raichur (4 each).

According to data from the government, the 56 children hail from 40 families in 22 districts across the state. While three children each have been orphaned in Bagalkot, Dakshin Kannada, Dharwad and Kolar, two children each have been orphaned in Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Gadag, Belagavi and Yadgir districts. One child each has been orphaned in Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Davanagere, Haveri, Mandya and Shivamogga. Of the 56 children, 31 are siblings. 

Meanwhile, the children were produced before the Child Welfare Committees (CWC) and later handed over to their extended families. The CWC will closely monitor the children to ensure that they are being looked after well. Ironically, the government order (GO) on the ‘Bala Seva’ scheme, which was announced by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on May 29 for the welfare of such children, is yet to be issued.  

The scheme is prepared based on the suggestions of the Union Government and includes monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,500 for guardians--- who are caretakers of these children--- along with financial and logistic support for their education. 

