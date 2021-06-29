STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka minister Yogeshwar says he's waiting for verdict from BJP top brass on CM's leadership

The tourism minister said that all arguments have been made in favour of and against Yediyurappa's exit as chief minister of the state.

Published: 29th June 2021 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

CP Yogeshwar Karnataka BJP

Karnataka tourism minister CP Yogeshwar speaking to media at Kalaburagi airport (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Karnataka tourism minister CP Yogeshwar on Tuesday expressed his confidence in BJP leaders to help solve the leadership issue in the state party.

"I hope our party leaders will give us guidelines to solve the leadership issue just like they gave us guidelines to control the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

Yogeshwar is a prominent member of the anti-Yediyurappa camp in the Karnataka BJP that is demanding the latter's exit as the Chief Minister of the state.

Speaking to reporters during his brief halt at Kalaburagi airport, Yogeshwar said that all arguments in favour of and against Yediyurappa's exit have been made and the verdict on the issue is awaited.

Yogeshwar also said that the debate on leadership has cropped up in the Congress too. 

"Dalits feel deprived after having favoured the Congress for over seven decades (as the Congress did not choose a Dalit to be the CM of the state). The demand for a Dalit chief minister is gaining momentum," Yogeshwar told reporters.

"DK Shivakumar is dreaming of becoming the CM. But he doesn't seem to have enough support from that party's MLAs. He will not become chief minister till Siddaramaiah remains active in politics."

"Let us see what happens after two years," Yogeshwar concluded, indicating the Karnataka Assembly elections that are due in 2023.

