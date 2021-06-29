STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mandya: Minor boy tied to tree, thrashed for trespassing farmland

In a horrific incident, a minor boy was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten up for entering a farmland while grazing his sheep, at Belagola village in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district.

Published: 29th June 2021

Hearing the boy’s screams, the owner of a nearby food court intimated police.

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: In a horrific incident, a minor boy was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten up for entering a farmland while grazing his sheep, at Belagola village in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district. The victim is identified as 13-year-old Nagesh (name changed), a native of Muddenahalli in Sira Taluk of Tumakuru district. On Sunday, when Nagesh was grazing his sheep at Belagola, near the Karavali Food Court, some of the animals strayed into the farmland belonging to one Harsha, a native of the village.

Pursuing them, Nagesh also ventured into the farmland, which lies on the roadside, to bring the sheep back. But he was caught by Harsha, who questioned him for trespassing. Meanwhile, it is also alleged that Harsha, along with his workers, took the boy to a coconut grove, where they allegedly tied him to a tree and trashed him.

Hearing the boy’s screams, the owner of a nearby food court intimated police. Nagesh’s father, who was searching for him, also rushed to the farm, only to see his son tied to a tree. “When I requested him (Harsha) to release my son, saying that he might have entered the farm unknowingly, he threatened to kill us both, before releasing my son,” said Manjunath, Nagesh’s father.

Manjunath and his family trek long distances in search of pastures for their sheep. They had come all the way from Sira and were making a living by selling the animals. As schools were shut, Nagesh had joined him in grazing the sheep. Krishnaraja Sagara police confirmed to The New Indian Express that an FIR was registered based on a complaint from the father. 

