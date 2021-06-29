Returning to normal? Karnataka sees under 3k Covid cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Monday reported an active case load or patients under treatment at a time of under one lakh (97,592), even as the state’s fresh Covid-19 cases fell to 2,576. The last time Karnataka saw the number of active cases below 1 lakh was on April 15 (96,561). The present figure is a fall from a whopping 6,05,494 active cases as on May 15, the highest recorded so far.

Active cases had dipped to as low as 6,985 on January 22, when the first wave was waning and the second was just about showing signs of surging across the state. Linked to the fall in active cases is the trend of the number of discharges being well above the new cases added daily, and the number of deaths coming down. Over the past two days, the number of deaths reported each day has fallen below the 100-mark, with Sunday reporting 89 deaths, and Monday, 93.

The 2,576 new Covid-19 cases is the lowest addition in a day that the state has seen since March 26, when 2,566 cases were added to the tally, which on Monday stands at 28,37,206. The recovery rate in the state went up from 95.20 per cent to 95.33 per cent, but the mortality rate stood firm at 1.22 per cent, with the total death toll moving up to 34,836.

Karnataka’s overall positivity rate dropped from 8.37 per cent to 8.35 per cent, but is still far from the low of 4.63 per cent it had dropped to before taking off again with the severity of the second wave. Bengaluru recorded 563 fresh cases on Monday. Bengaluru’s active caseload has come down to 62,430 from the peak of 3,64,382 on May 17. The city’s Covid tally rose to 12,11,993.

Black fungus: MRI, CT scan free in govt hospitals

Health Minister Sudhakar tweeted that CT scan and MRI scan to diagnose mucormycosis in post-Covid patients has been made free of cost in government hospitals, and medical colleges, while the cost is capped in private hospitals and laboratories. MRI of the brain will cost Rs 3,000 for BPL patients and Rs 4,000 for APL patients, MRI of the para-nasal sinuses will cost Rs 3,000 for BPL patients and Rs 4,000 for APL patient, MRI of the orbits will cost Rs 3,000 for BPL patients.

Positivity rate at 2.6% in 27 districts

BENGALURU: In a silver lining in Karantaka’s Covid-19 fight, 27 districts have reported a positivity rate of under 5% (2.62%). Also, the recovery rate has increased to 95.33%. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar told reporters on Monday that only Kodagu, Mysuru, Hassan and Dakshina Kannada reported a positivity rate of more than 5%.”Karnataka is in third place in testing after Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. We have conducted 3,36,73,395 tests so far. There are no deaths reported in 11 districts due to Covid-19 (in the last 24 hours),” he said. As per the state war room, Karnataka stands third in terms of total cases and recoveries, after Maharashtra and Kerala.