STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Returning to normal? Karnataka sees under 3k Covid cases

Active Covid-19 cases fall below 1 lakh-mark with 2,576 people catching the virus on Monday; 93 added to death tally

Published: 29th June 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Covid-19 norms were thrown to the wind as people thronged Bengaluru’s Avenue Road on Monday | ashishkrishna hp

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Monday reported an active case load or patients under treatment at a time of under one lakh (97,592), even as the state’s fresh Covid-19 cases fell to 2,576. The last time Karnataka saw the number of active cases below 1 lakh was on April 15 (96,561). The present figure is a fall from a whopping 6,05,494 active cases as on May 15, the highest recorded so far.

Active cases had dipped to as low as 6,985 on January 22, when the first wave was waning and the second was just about showing signs of surging across the state. Linked to the fall in active cases is the trend of the number of discharges being well above the new cases added daily, and the number of deaths coming down. Over the past two days, the number of deaths reported each day has fallen below the 100-mark, with Sunday reporting 89 deaths, and Monday, 93.

The 2,576 new Covid-19 cases is the lowest addition in a day that the state has seen since March 26, when 2,566 cases were added to the tally, which on Monday stands at 28,37,206. The recovery rate in the state went up from 95.20 per cent to 95.33 per cent, but the mortality rate stood firm at 1.22 per cent, with the total death toll moving up to 34,836.

Karnataka’s overall positivity rate dropped from 8.37 per cent to 8.35 per cent, but is still far from the low of 4.63 per cent it had dropped to before taking off again with the severity of the second wave. Bengaluru recorded 563 fresh cases on Monday. Bengaluru’s active caseload has come down to 62,430 from the peak of 3,64,382 on May 17. The city’s Covid tally rose to 12,11,993.

Black fungus: MRI, CT scan free in govt hospitals
Health Minister Sudhakar tweeted that CT scan and MRI scan to diagnose mucormycosis in post-Covid patients has been made free of cost in government hospitals, and medical colleges, while the cost is capped in private hospitals and laboratories. MRI of the brain will cost Rs 3,000 for BPL patients and Rs 4,000 for APL patients, MRI of the para-nasal sinuses will cost Rs 3,000 for BPL patients and Rs 4,000 for APL patient, MRI of the orbits will cost Rs 3,000 for BPL patients.

Positivity rate at 2.6% in 27 districts 
BENGALURU: In a silver lining in Karantaka’s Covid-19 fight, 27 districts have reported a positivity rate of under 5% (2.62%). Also, the recovery rate has increased to 95.33%. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar told reporters on Monday that only Kodagu, Mysuru, Hassan and Dakshina Kannada reported a positivity rate of more than 5%.”Karnataka is in third place in testing after Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. We have conducted 3,36,73,395 tests so far.  There are no deaths reported in 11 districts due to Covid-19 (in the last 24 hours),” he said.  As per the state war room, Karnataka stands third in terms of total cases and recoveries, after Maharashtra and Kerala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Covid cases  COVID 19
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp