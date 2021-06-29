STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SSLC exams on July 19, 22: Suresh Kumar

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said the exams will be conducted in a unique way this year where all the questions of all the papers will be multiple choice.

Published: 29th June 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Public exams, SSLC exams, Kerala

Representational Image. (File | BP Deepu/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State is yet to unlock completely and lift restrictions in many districts, but the Education Department on Monday released the timetable for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations, which will be held on two days -- July 19 and July 22.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said the exams will be conducted in a unique way this year where all the questions of all the papers will be multiple choice. “Students have to mark the answers on the Optical Mark Reading sheet given at the examination centre,” he said.

“The exams will be restricted to two days this time. The papers for the core subjects, like mathematics, social science and science, will be held on July 19 and for language subjects, it will be on July 22. On both days, the exams will be held between 10.30 am and 1.30 pm,” he added.

The board has uploaded a sample question paper on its website. It will be sent to schools to inform students about the pattern and how to solve the paper. While many questioned the logic behind holding the exams when the State is still recovering from the Covid second wave, he clarified that SSLC exams are necessary for students to select their stream.

“Last year, 8.46 lakh students appeared for the exams, and this year, it will be 8,76,581. The education department will allocate 73,066 exam halls this year which is far more than what it was last year,” he added. The Board will follow all the standard operating procedures issued by the Health Department and they have been conveyed to deputy commissioners, chief executive officers, senior police officers and treasury officers of all districts. 

+ve students can write exam in CCC

Pro hibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC will be in place around 200 metres of exam halls. All invigilators will be given N95 masks and students will be allowed to wear surgical or good cloth masks, stated the advisory sent by the TAC. The minister said that hall tickets will reach headmasters through email by June 30.

This year, even those who have tested positive can write the exams and they can choose any identified Covid Care Centre in their respective taluk headquarters. A separate room at the exam centre will be arranged for students who come with Covid symptoms. However, no teaching or non-teaching staff will be allowed to attend exam duty at the centres if they have any symptoms.

PUC II results in July 2nd week 
The results of PUC II students will be announced in the second week of July. Suresh Kumar said the decision about promoting repeaters will be taken in two days.

Rural stint must for new doctors
The government has made rural service mandatory for 2,053 MBBS graduates, who have been hired in the health and medical education departments. 

Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
