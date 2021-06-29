Using mobile app to trace pensioners: Karnataka govt tells HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Monday informed the Karnataka High Court that it is not required for pensioners to visit any office for receiving pension, with the state having developed a mobile app called ‘Navodaya’ to identify beneficiaries and know about their existence.

Dr Savitha, Deputy Director of Social Security and Pension, Government of Karnataka, filed an affidavit before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj in response to a PIL filed by Akhila Karnataka Vayovruddhara Okkoota, in view of delay in pension payment, for not submitting Life Certificate during the Covid lockdown period.

It was stated in the affidavit that as per the court’s order dated March 16, 2021, the state was expected to place on record the measures taken for identification of senior citizens eligible for pension. The senior citizens eligible for pension in the state have been identified in accordance with Old Age Pension and Sandhya Suraksha Yojana Rules, and also as per the Navodaya app, which has been developed for the purpose of suo moto identification of beneficiaries under the Senior Citizens Scheme.

Dr Savitha stated that Navodaya was developed to handle a suo moto drive along with annual verification of beneficiaries. Village accountants are tasked with visiting beneficiaries at their door step and recording their existence using the app. During the lockdown and thereafter, the state has not insisted upon submission of Life Certificate by any of the eligible senior citizens.