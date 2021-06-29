STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Using mobile app to trace pensioners: Karnataka govt tells HC

The state was expected to place on record the measures taken for identification of senior citizens eligible for pension

Published: 29th June 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Monday informed the Karnataka High Court that it is not required for pensioners to visit any office for receiving pension, with the state having developed a mobile app called ‘Navodaya’ to identify beneficiaries and know about their existence.

Dr Savitha, Deputy Director of Social Security and Pension, Government of Karnataka, filed an affidavit before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj in response to a PIL filed by Akhila Karnataka Vayovruddhara Okkoota, in view of delay in pension payment, for not submitting Life Certificate during the Covid lockdown period. 

It was stated in the affidavit that as per the court’s order dated March 16, 2021, the state was expected to place on record the measures taken for identification of senior citizens eligible for pension. The senior citizens eligible for pension in the state have been identified in accordance with Old Age Pension and Sandhya Suraksha Yojana Rules, and also as per the Navodaya app, which has been developed for the purpose of suo moto identification of beneficiaries under the Senior Citizens Scheme.

Dr Savitha stated that Navodaya was developed to handle a suo moto drive along with annual verification of beneficiaries. Village accountants are tasked with visiting beneficiaries at their door step and recording their existence using the app. During the lockdown and thereafter, the state has not insisted upon submission of Life Certificate by any of the eligible senior citizens. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mobile app Karnataka High Court pension
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp