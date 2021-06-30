STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BSY backs Suresh on SSLC examination; Sudhakar on backfoot

This public declaration comes as an embarrassment to Sudhakar, who is already sulking over being purportedly sidelined in key decisions.

Published: 30th June 2021 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a major lack of coordination among State cabinet ministers over Covid-related issues came out in the open, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday launched into firefighting yet again. He clarified that the decision to hold SSLC exams was not unilateral.

The CM’s defence of Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar was in view of Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar’s public statement that he wasn’t aware of the decision to hold board exams for SSLC students. Suresh Kumar on Monday announced dates for the exams and within hours, Sudhakar said his colleague hadn’t spoken to him about it, suggesting that the decision may have been taken unilaterally.“Suresh Kumar held discussions with me before deciding on SSLC exam dates. The decision was taken only after a thorough discussion, keeping the welfare of students in mind. This wasn’t a unilateral decision. It is unnecessary to create confusion,” tweeted Yediyurappa from his official handle.

This public declaration comes as an embarrassment to Sudhakar, who is already sulking over being purportedly sidelined in key decisions. Ever since Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan was made the Chief of Covid Task Force, tensions have been simmering between the two leaders over key issues. While Sudhakar has been pushing for a strict lockdown, Ashwath Narayan wants opening up of all sectors with norms. The two ministers have been taking contradictory views on vaccines, members in the expert committee, medicines, oxygen augmentation etc. 

Debate on newcomers vs old-timers?

BJP sources said that tensions came to a boiling point at a closed-door meeting a month ago when Covid cases were at a peak. Ashwath Narayan, along with other ministers, allegedly blamed Sudhakar’s “inept” handling of the situation for the rise in cases. Sources added that the two ministers shouted at each other and the Chief Minister had to intervene to pacify them. The sources said apparent sidelining of Sudhakar by other ministers has also sparked off a ‘newcomers’ versus ‘old timers’ tiff. Sources close to Sudhakar said that he has been trying to take up the issue of his colleagues undermining his authority with Yediyurappa and BJP central leader ship , but to no avail.

Instances that have fuelled tensions between ministers

  •  Appointment of Dr CN Ashwath Narayan as head of the Covid task force
  •  Opening of theatres, swimming pools and malls during the pandemic
  •  Vaccine supply and stock
  •  Appointment of members for new expert committee on the Covix third wave
  •  Appointment of S M Jayakara as the interim vice-chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SSLC exam BS Yediyurappa K Sudhakar Suresh Kumar
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp