BSY backs Suresh on SSLC examination; Sudhakar on backfoot

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a major lack of coordination among State cabinet ministers over Covid-related issues came out in the open, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday launched into firefighting yet again. He clarified that the decision to hold SSLC exams was not unilateral.

The CM’s defence of Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar was in view of Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar’s public statement that he wasn’t aware of the decision to hold board exams for SSLC students. Suresh Kumar on Monday announced dates for the exams and within hours, Sudhakar said his colleague hadn’t spoken to him about it, suggesting that the decision may have been taken unilaterally.“Suresh Kumar held discussions with me before deciding on SSLC exam dates. The decision was taken only after a thorough discussion, keeping the welfare of students in mind. This wasn’t a unilateral decision. It is unnecessary to create confusion,” tweeted Yediyurappa from his official handle.

This public declaration comes as an embarrassment to Sudhakar, who is already sulking over being purportedly sidelined in key decisions. Ever since Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan was made the Chief of Covid Task Force, tensions have been simmering between the two leaders over key issues. While Sudhakar has been pushing for a strict lockdown, Ashwath Narayan wants opening up of all sectors with norms. The two ministers have been taking contradictory views on vaccines, members in the expert committee, medicines, oxygen augmentation etc.

Debate on newcomers vs old-timers?

BJP sources said that tensions came to a boiling point at a closed-door meeting a month ago when Covid cases were at a peak. Ashwath Narayan, along with other ministers, allegedly blamed Sudhakar’s “inept” handling of the situation for the rise in cases. Sources added that the two ministers shouted at each other and the Chief Minister had to intervene to pacify them. The sources said apparent sidelining of Sudhakar by other ministers has also sparked off a ‘newcomers’ versus ‘old timers’ tiff. Sources close to Sudhakar said that he has been trying to take up the issue of his colleagues undermining his authority with Yediyurappa and BJP central leader ship , but to no avail.

Instances that have fuelled tensions between ministers