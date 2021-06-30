STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decide bail in Gauri Lankesh case uninfluenced by HC order: SC

According to the plea, Mohan Nayak, accused number 6 in the case, is relying on the impugned judgement to seek bail.

Murdered senior journalist Gauri Lankesh

Murdered senior journalist Gauri Lankesh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Karnataka government on an appeal filed by filmmaker Kavitha Lankesh, challenging the Karnataka High Court order quashing charges under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA) against one of the accused in the murder case of her sister and journalist Gauri Lankesh.

According to the plea, Mohan Nayak, accused number 6 in the case, is relying on the impugned judgement to seek bail. The order on Nayak’s bail plea is expected before the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday.The bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose observed that the bail application should be decided uninfluenced by the impugned judgement. The petitioner’s lawyers argued that the Special Investigation Team, constituted to probe the Gauri’s murder, had clearly indicated that the accused were involved in an organised crime syndicate, which attracted KCOCA charges. 

Accused was helping others

According to the petitioner’s lawyers, Nayak was actively providing shelter to the killers and was involved in continuous unlawful activity, as defined within the meaning of KCOCA. It was after this, the lawyers sai d , a supplementary chargesheet with KCOCA charges was filed. The case pertains to the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh outside her home in Bengaluru in September 2017. The plea submits that the complaint was lodged under Section 302 of IPC against unknown persons by Kavita Lankesh and the investigation was entrusted to SIT.

