Seva Sindhu: Karnataka HC calls labour dept secy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Based on a report by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) on illegal gratification being collected from unorganised sector workers to upload their applications on Seva Sindhu portal and for attestation for onetime compensation of Rs 2,000 announced by the State Government, the Karnataka High Court has directed the labour department secretary to appear before it on Thursday.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order after going through findings of the report, which was submitted by KSLA Member Secretary Shashidhar Shetty. To probe the allegations against Seva Sindhu Centres, Shetty had directed a few member- secretaries of Mysuru, Belagavi, Mangaluru, Hassan, Ramanagar, Bidar and Shivamogga to conduct discreet inquiries and submit a report.

The KSLSA report found that the government has made a provision for online application on Seva Sindhu Portal, but unorganised sector workers are unable to upload the application because of their illiteracy and lack of awareness. Middlemen are taking advantage of this and are allowed to charge a commission by the Seva Sindhu Centres and labour department.

BMRCL PERMITTED TO TRANSLOCATE TREES

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday permitted the BMRCL to translocate 115 trees which were coming in the way of Metro line work in different parts of the city. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order after BMRCL provided the agreement executed with the contractor to translocate the trees. As per court directions, with regard to a PIL filed by Dattatreya T Devare and another, the Technical Experts Committee has suggested the place where the trees are to be translocated. Taking note, the court directed the Tree Officer or any officer deputed by him to be present during translocation, and BMRCL should submit a quarterly report on the trees to the Tree Officer.