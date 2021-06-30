STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Seva Sindhu: Karnataka HC calls labour dept secy

Middlemen are taking advantage of this and are allowed to charge a commission by the Seva Sindhu Centres and labour department.

Published: 30th June 2021 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Based on a report by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) on illegal gratification being collected from unorganised sector workers to upload their applications on Seva Sindhu portal and for attestation for onetime compensation of Rs 2,000 announced by the State Government, the Karnataka High Court has directed the labour department secretary to appear before it on Thursday.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order after going through findings of the report, which was submitted by KSLA Member Secretary Shashidhar Shetty. To probe the allegations against Seva Sindhu Centres, Shetty had directed a few member- secretaries of Mysuru, Belagavi, Mangaluru, Hassan, Ramanagar, Bidar and Shivamogga to conduct discreet inquiries and submit a report.

The KSLSA report found that the government has made a provision for online application on Seva Sindhu Portal, but unorganised sector workers are unable to upload the application because of their illiteracy and lack of awareness. Middlemen are taking advantage of this and are allowed to charge a commission by the Seva Sindhu Centres and labour department.

BMRCL PERMITTED TO TRANSLOCATE TREES

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday permitted the BMRCL to translocate 115 trees which were coming in the way of Metro line work in different parts of the city. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order after BMRCL provided the agreement executed with the contractor to translocate the trees. As per court directions, with regard to a PIL filed by Dattatreya T Devare and another, the Technical Experts Committee has suggested the place where the trees are to be translocated. Taking note, the court directed the Tree Officer or any officer deputed by him to be present during translocation, and BMRCL should submit a quarterly report on the trees to the Tree Officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Seva Sindhu Karnataka High Court
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp