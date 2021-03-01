BSY gives birthday gift to Shivamogga district

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A day after muted birthday celebrations in Bengaluru, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday reached his home district Shivamogga, where he launched the Rs 105-crore Muguru lift irrigation project. Launching the project at Anavatti in Sorab taluk near here, he said it will help fill up 31 lakes and solve the drinking water crisis by improving the groundwater level in the taluk. The project will draw water from the Varada river.

Giving a hint on the state budget to be presented by him on March 8, he said importance will be given to irrigation projects and welfare schemes aimed at women. He said that 15 road projects have been completed at a cost of Rs 9 crore in Sorab taluk, and an ayurvedic hospital at Guduvi village, Raitha Samparka Kendra at Ulavi village and a Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Bharangi village have also been constructed. He said that convention halls will be built in 71 villages at a cost of Rs 13.49 crore.

“The State Government will develop infrastructure facilities in rural areas,” he said, instructing officials to direct the contractors to expedite construction works. Sorab MLA Kumar Bangarappa said that Muguru lift irrigation project was a long-pending demand of the people of Sorab. A committee needs to be formed to ensure the scientific usage of water.

The agriculture sector needs sufficient water and power supply, he added. The MLA urged Yediyurappa to sanction a KSRTC bus stand for Anavatti taluk, a degree college for Chandragutti and an APMC at Sorab. “The CM has kept all the promises he made to the people during elections. A total of nine electricity grids have been constructed in Sorab taluk,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said that it was Yediyurappa who changed the direction of BJP. “He made the party discuss farmers’ issue at the national forum, when they were only concerned about nationalism and the issues of Ram Mandir and Kashmir,” he said while addressing an event organised by B S Yediyurappa Abhinandana Samiti.