Elusive tigress with snare on neck finally captured from Bandipur's Gundre range

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The tigress with a snare around its neck, which had kept the forests officials in Karnataka and Kerala on high alert, was captured by the forest staffers in Gundre range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR). The tigress was first sighted with a snare on its neck in Kerala. After two failed attempts to capture it, the tigress had given the slip to forest officials and entered into BTR in Karnataka.

Many camera traps and teams were deployed to locate and capture the animal. The tigress showed up some time between late on Saturday night and early Sunday morning and was captured. Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director Naresh told The New Indian Express that a cage had been placed to capture the animal as darting was difficult. The animal walked into the cage and was safely captured.

Naresh explained that the animal, aged 10-11, was brought to Mysuru zoo for treatment. The snare has been removed. Her canines and claws, though intact, are not in good condition. Preliminary treatment is being given after which it will decided whether to release the animal back in the wild or not. But it may be a difficult choice in view of the injuries it has, he said.

Forest department officials said darting could have caused more damage as the tigress was already in agony due to injuries. The officials added that the animal was numbered and counted in the last tiger census in Bandipur. The tigress’ large range was in the borders of Karnataka and Kerala and it used the stream which runs between the two states. The tigress had got caught in a snare on the Kerala side, but details of the inquiry about the snare or poachers has not been shared with the Karnataka forest department officials.