Karnataka CM Yediyurappa, cabinet colleagues hail PM Modi for getting Covid-19 vaccine dose

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar in a tweet, appealed to the senior citizens and people with comorbidities to enroll themselves for the vaccine.

Published: 01st March 2021 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his cabinet colleagues on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the nation in the COVID-19 vaccination drive by taking the first dose.

They called upon people to join in the fight against coronavirus.

"PM @narendramodi Ji got the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine this morning. My appeal to all Corona warriors who are yet to get the vaccine and all those eligible for 2nd phase to take the vaccine," Yedirurappa tweeted.

He said, "Let us make India & Karnataka Covid-19 free."

ALSO READ | Appealing to eligible ones to take the vaccine, says PM as he takes COVID-19 jab

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan too appreciated Modi for setting an example for the people.

"Our PM Shri @narendramodi took his first dose of COVID19 Vaccine today at AIIMS, Delhi.

A great leader who shows the way by being an example!" Ashwath Narayan tweeted.

Health Minister K Sudhakar in a tweet, appealed to the senior citizens and people with comorbidities to enroll themselves for the vaccine.

"Leading from the front, PM @narendramodi Ji took the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi. I appeal to all senior citizens and people above 45 years with listed comorbidities, to register themselves and get vaccinated at the earliest," the Health Minister tweeted.

After taking the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, Modi appealed to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine to make India novel coronavirus free.

