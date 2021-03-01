Karnataka handicraft corporation to speed up establishment of state's first Craft Tourism Village

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Come June, Karnataka's first Craft Tourism Village will be ready to welcome visitors in Anegundi of Koppal district. The Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation (KSHDC), the implementing agency has taken steps to speed up the process.

Though announced a few months ago the project was limping in implementation.

Last week the Managing Director of KSHDC, IGP D Roopa paid a visit to Anegundi and assured the artisans that the Craft Tourism Project will soon be a reality.

The historic Anegundi was earlier the capital of Vijayanagara dynasty and home for a number of artisans.

For several years artisans here have been preparing variety of crafts using banana fibre and water hyacinth. There are 300 strong artisans living in Anegundi and already attracts several tourists who come to visit the world heritage site Hampi.

The Handicrafts Corporation has now given the contract of implementing the project to Nirmithi which will be working on the project in assistance of local NGOs from Anegundi.

A special officer has been appointed at the local level to oversee the project development. A meeting was held with Koppal DC recently in this regard involving all the stakeholders including the local panchayats.

"There is a great scope in Anegundi where the state's first Craft Tourism Village is coming up. The DPR of the project is ready and we are eager to implement the same. Beautification of streets and creating some space for artisans are being done on priority. We are in talks with the governmental agencies in Bengaluru and at the local level to take up the project on priority," said D Roopa.

Roopa also hinted that the Corporation will also be looking at popularizing banana fibre craft and bamboo crafts in the coming days.

"The banana fibre crafts need encouragement and at the same time we need to tap the potential of making crafts out of bamboo, especially in areas of Western Ghats. Besides Anegundi there are villages near Hampi where artisans make craft using banana fibre," she added.

"The MD Karnataka Handicrafts has taken a lot of interest in the project. The KSHDC is executing the project which may bring back part of Anegundi's lost charm and enhance what we have now. Also the project gives visibility to the banana fibre craft industry. Common facilities for the artisans are being created and we hope by June the project will be ready," said a NGO member from Anegundi.