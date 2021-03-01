Rs 3,500-crore makeover for Karnataka state highways

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : As the government is being flooded with complaints of state highways needing repairs, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol on Sunday announced that the government is taking up a massive project to develop state highways at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore.

With MLAs and MLCs complaining about the lack of good roads, especially in flood-hit parts of North Karnataka, Karjol said even those roads will be repaired. He said that the project has been approved and once the DPAR gives its nod, tenders will be called and works will start.

The State Highway Development Project has announced March 5 as the last date for selecting consultants and the tendering and e-procurement process will begin later, he added. The focus will be the stretches that are used frequently. Isolated roads, even if they are in a bad condition, will be avoided for now, he said.

As it is pointed out that roads laid during monsoon months do not last, the department is aiming to finish off the works before June. If any work remains pending, it will be taken up only after September, he added.