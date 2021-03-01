SSLC exams in Karnataka postponed by a week, to begin from June 21; here's the full timetable

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The SSLC examination 2020-21 will be held from June 21 to July 5, announced primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday. This is a week's delay compared to the tentative timetable that was announced about a month ago.

Kumar was talking at a Shikshana Spanana programme in Dharwad where he announced the schedule for the board examination.

The change was due to a clash with the new second PUC timetable which is scheduled for May 24 to June 16. The tentative SSLC timetable had been scheduled for June 14 to 25.

Here's the revised timetable for the SSLC 2020-21 examination:

June 21 -- First language (Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit)

June 24 -- Mathematics

June 28 -- Science

June 30 -- Third language (Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu)

July 2 -- Second language (English, Kannada)

July 5 -- Social Science

The minister said that the previous year, there was a problem in fixing the exam date although the syllabus was completed. However this year, the syllabus had to be completed.

He said he would enforce a headmasters workshop in each taluk so that best practices will be shared for the state to follow.

The minister is set to visit BEOs in all districts in the state from April 2 onwards to oversee the preparation for the examination.

"Our exam centres are not battlefields but sports grounds, students should enjoy," he told officials.

'Reopening of Class 1 to 5 will take time'

The minister said if all had gone according to plan, schools would have reopened for Class 1 to 5 from March 1. However, there has been an increase in cases in Karnataka and five other states.

Hence more time will be needed to decide on the reopening, he said. As for the resumption of mid-day meals in schools, he said the department is awaiting permissions and is trying to resume it.

He assured that sufficient holidays will be given although there is just 10 days time between the last SSLC examination and the start of the next academic year. Exams will go on, other students will have vacation, he assured, adding that the department was still finalising the number of days students will get their summer vacation.

Education department phone-in programme in districts soon

The minister said that he visited the Dharwad DDPI's office and was pleasantly surprised by the phone-in programme held each Saturday about issues that the department can address. He said DDPIs across the state were instructed to follow suit.