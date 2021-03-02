BS Yediyurappa on temple visit spree in Shivamogga

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who is camping in the district for the past two days, cancelled all scheduled programmes on Monday and restricted himself to visiting different temples in the city. No reason was given for the cancellation of the programmes.He first visited Lakshmi Venkataramana temple of Gowda Saraswatha Samaj. On the occasion, the Gowda Saraswatha community leaders sought reservation.

The chief minister later visited Kote Marikamba temple and Kote Anjaneya Swamy temple.He went to Basaveshwara school and interacted with the students. Later speaking to the media, he said he was confident that the BJP would win the assembly and Lok Sabha bypolls, the dates of which are yet to be announced. He refused to comment on the party losing the Mayor post in Mysuru.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the first dose of vaccine, in New Delhi on Monday the chief minister said he too would take it.He requested all, especially those above 60 years of age, to take the vaccine.