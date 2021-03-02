STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress to start Jana Dhwani Yatra on Wednesday

The Congress is gearing up to face the next assembly polls which are scheduled to be held in 2023. 

KPCC president D K Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress is gearing up to face the next Assembly polls which are scheduled to be held in 2023. As part of its strategy, it will start its Jana Dhwani (People’s voice) padayatra on Wednesday in 100 constituencies where it had lost in the 2018 polls. Most of these seats were represented by ministers then.Chamundeshwari, from where the then CM Siddaramaiah himself lost, will be one of the constituencies to be covered.

The padayatra will kick-off at Devanahalli, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, and end at Chikkaballapur. The party hopes to cover the 100 constituencies in one year’s time. On Monday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar visited a famous temple in  Mulbagal, at an auspicious hour to seek divine intervention for this ambitious drive. According to Vastu beliefs, Mulbagal and the temple represent Deva Moole and therefore Shivakumar visited the shrine. Deva Moole or northeast represents God and hence is considered sacred, as per Vastu beliefs.

“The former chief minister S M Krishna had come here to pray when he started his campaign. I have prayed for the prosperity of the state in all areas considering that this is the starting point,” Shivakumar said.He also garlanded the statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar while his supporters raised slogans.The padayatra seems to have some significance. They party came to power in 2013 after it carried out a padayatra to Ballari against illegal mining, and there are several votaries of padayatra within the Congress. 

Speaking to the media, the state Congress chief said they will visit the constituencies across the state.
Meanwhile, the Congress Legislature Party will hold its meeting on Thursday at 9 am where among the participants will be the office-bearers -- Shivakumar, working presidents Eshwar Khandre, Ramlinga Reddy, Saleem Ahmed, Satish Jarkiholi and Dhruva Narayana. The meeting will be crucial as the party will take stock of its strengths and weaknesses.

