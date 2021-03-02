STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mysuru mayoral polls: Dhruvanarayan, Sait submit reports to DKS

Sait has now submitted a five-page report to the party bosses giving details of the circumstances that led to the alliance.

Published: 02nd March 2021 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader DK Shivakumar (File Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait and KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayan have submitted two separate reports to party state president DK Shivakumar on the recent Mysuru mayoral polls fiasco which has caused a rift in the state Congress leadership. The Congress and the JDS had joined hands to stop the BJP from taking control of the Mysuru City Corporation in the mayoral polls last week. While the JDS bagged the mayor’s post, Congress settled for deputy mayor. This enraged former CM Siddaramaiah, who hit out at Sait for the tie-up with JDS and demanded that the KPCC serve a notice to him.

Sait has now submitted a five-page report to the party bosses giving details of the circumstances that led to the alliance. The legislator has maintained that the move has enhanced the image of the Congress. Sait returned to Mysuru without meeting Shivakumar as the latter had left Bengaluru to attend a puja at a temple in Kolar district, sources said.

Meanwhile, Dhruvanarayan has submitted a four-page report to Shivakumar. Dhruvanarayan, who was the party’s observer for the mayoral polls, held a marathon meeting with Sait, former Mayors Arif Hussian and Ayub Khan  and other leaders to elicit their opinion.He also held talks with Siddaramaiah. He clarified that it was nothing personal as it was a decision taken at the local level by Congress corporators and leaders to stop BJP from capturing power in the civic body. 

