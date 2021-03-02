Not violated norms on Mahadayi: Ramesh Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Monday denied that Karnataka has violated regulations concerning the sharing of Mahadayi river waters. His statement comes in the wake of the Supreme Court forming a joint monitoring committee to look into the complaints by Goa that Karnataka is diverting Mahadayi waters to Malaprabha.

“The apex court has sought a spot inspection as Goa has levelled the allegations. But Karnataka has not violated any rules or conditions laid down by the court. A detailed project report is ready. Permission from the Central Water Commission is needed to go ahead with the project and work will commence after we get the nod,” he said, adding that the State is confident of getting justice in the report to be submitted by the committee.

He said Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is expected to hold a joint meeting with water resources ministers of Karnataka and Goa. “We expect to resolve the dispute through healthy talks,” he added.Jarkiholi also said preparations are on to develop Gokak Falls as an international tourist destination. A glass bridge will be built over the waterfalls similar to those in China and the US, he added.