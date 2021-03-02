Thumping win for BJP's Premanand Shetty in Mangaluru mayor election

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Premanand Shetty, whip in the council, senior BJP leader and five-time corporator from Mangaladevi ward has been elected as the 22nd mayor of Mangaluru on Tuesday. Sumangala Rao, a councillor from Kunjathbail ward, has been elected as deputy mayor.



The post of mayor is open for the general category while the post of deputy mayor is reserved for general category women candidates. Premanand Shetty secured 46 votes while Anil Kumar of the Congress got only 14 votes. Two councillors were neutral.

Anil Kumar of the Congress had filed his nomination for the post of mayor while Jascintha Alfred filed the nomination for the post of deputy mayor.

Dr Prakash, the Mysuru regional commissioner, was the election officer during the election. Elections for the standing committees were also held.